Jarrod O'Connor has made 24 appearances for Leeds Rhinos since making his debut in 2020

Leeds Rhinos forward Jarrod O'Connor has signed a new three-year deal.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Headingley side in 2020 and has made eight appearances so far this season.

"I'm happy to get my new contract over the line so I can look forward to the future," he told the club website. external-link

"Training is going well and I've been getting the game time which is helping me to improve. I'm feeling better each week and with each game that goes by with the more minutes I play."