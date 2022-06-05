Lachlan Coote was influential to Hull KR's impressive showing, with ball in hand and with the boot

Betfred Super League Hull KR (19) 43 Tries: Coote 2, Hall 2, Ryan, Crooks 2 Goals: Coote 7 Drop-goal: Coote Salford (6) 16 Tries: Watkins, Cross, Burgess Goals: Sneyd 2

Lachlan Coote inspired Hull KR to end a four-game losing streak with a Super League victory over Salford.

The full-back scored two early tries to get Rovers up and running before Ryan Hall added a third, with Kallum Watkins replying for Salford.

Hall and Ethan Ryan then went over for the Robins after the break, the latter with Salford's Tyler Dupree sin-binned.

Ben Crooks' two late tries extended the lead, with Deon Cross and Joe Burgess touchdowns consolations for Salford.

Tony Smith's Robins had lacked their early-season form of late after a sequence of defeats but, with Mikey Lewis back in the halves after injury and a settled spine exemplified by Coote's presence, they rediscovered their rhythm at Craven Park.

His chip-and-chase opener was followed by a classic support-play try to finish off a break from Shaun Kenny-Dowall, who was creator of further tries for Hall.

In addition, Scotland international Coote also excelled with the boot, kicking seven goals and a drop-goal to keep the Red Devils at arm's length.

Salford were not helped by indiscipline, during the second half in particular with a revolving door in the sin-bin as time ticked on, and their late flurry of points came too late to have an impact.

Paul Rowley's side had won their past two, against resurgent Leeds and Castleford sides, but continued their disappointing run against Rovers with a fourth straight loss.

Hull KR head coach Tony Smith told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I feel a lot better. It's been a tough month for us and it's been hurting. We just spoke about it down there, we were a bit tired and we were able to freshen up, and that helped.

"We've had to battle through it. If you're in any business, you go through a tough time and you either roll over and cry about it or tough it out and work harder.

"We've been working smarter. We had a really good week at training and things executed better for us today. I was nervous about who we were playing against, but they didn't fire. Some of it was down to us but some down to them.

"We had smarts and patience. We weren't spectacular with the ball, but took better options and weren't trying to push it so much."

Salford head coach Paul Rowley told BBC Radio Manchester:

"You don't just move on, you have to address it. But with short turnarounds you have to address it there and then. If you've got clever and good honest players they're on top of that already.

"We said all week that we can't just pick and choose our games. It's easy to get up for the likes of Wigan or Saints etc, we've got to get ourselves up and get ourselves playing at the right intensity in all the games.

"Being a champion means being consistent, and we've had a few good weeks, but we've fallen off a cliff today. We both came with the same game plan today - one executed really well, and played with energy, enthusiasm and toughness.

"The other didn't and that was us. Some people did try and there were some positives from personnel, but there were six or seven who had a bad day and we can't afford that."

Hull KR: Coote; Ryan, Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Lewis, Milnes; Storton, Parcell, King, Johnson, Halton, Hadley

Interchanges: Vete, Litten, Minchella, Keinhorst

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Ormondroyd, Bourouh, Gerrard, Livett, Watkins, Taylor

Interchanges: Addy, Dupree, Escare, Lannon

Referee: Tom Grant.