Lachlan Coote was influential to Hull KR's impressive showing, with ball in hand and with the boot

Betfred Super League Hull KR (19) 43 Tries: Coote 2, Hall 2, Ryan, Crooks 2 Goals: Coote 7 Drop-goal: Coote Salford (6) 16 Tries: Watkins, Cross, Burgess Goals: Sneyd 2

Lachlan Coote inspired Hull KR to end a four-game losing streak with Super League victory over Salford.

The full-back scored two early tries to get Rovers up and running before Ryan Hall added a third, with Kallum Watkins replying for Salford.

Hall and Ethan Ryan then went over for the Robins after the break, the latter with Salford's Tyler Dupree sin-binned.

Ben Crooks' two late tries extended the lead, with Deon Cross and Joe Burgess touchdowns consolations for Salford.

Tony Smith's Robins had lacked their early-season form of late after a sequence of defeats but, with Mikey Lewis back in the halves after injury and a settled spine exemplified by Coote's presence, they rediscovered their rhythm at Craven Park.

His chip-and-chase opener was followed by a classic support-play try to finish off a break from Shaun Kenny-Dowall, who was creator of further tries for Hall.

In addition, Scotland international Coote also excelled with the boot, kicking seven goals and a drop-goal to keep the Red Devils at arm's length.

Salford were not helped by indiscipline, during the second half in particular with a revolving door in the sin-bin as time ticked on, and their late flurry of points came too late to have an impact.

Paul Rowley's side had won their past two, against resurgent Leeds and Castleford sides, but continued their disappointing run against Rovers with a fourth straight loss.

Hull KR: Coote; Ryan, Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Lewis, Milnes; Storton, Parcell, King, Johnson, Halton, Hadley

Interchanges: Vete, Litten, Minchella, Keinhorst

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Ormondroyd, Bourouh, Gerrard, Livett, Watkins, Taylor

Interchanges: Addy, Dupree, Escare, Lannon

Referee: Tom Grant.