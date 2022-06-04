Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Morgan Knowles opened his try account for the season to get Saints up and running for a fourth straight league win

Betfred Super League Toulouse (2) 14 Tries: Hansen, Hankinson Goals: Hankinson 3 St Helens (14) 28 Tries: Knowles, Makinson, Hurrell, Welsby, Grace Goals: Makinson 4

Super League leaders St Helens saw off Toulouse 28-14 at Stade Ernest Wallon to go four points clear at the top.

Morgan Knowles, Tommy Makinson and Konrad Hurrell all crossed to cancel out Chris Hankinson's early goal as Saints built a 14-2 lead at the break.

Harrison Hansen went over as bottom side Toulouse responded well, but Jack Welsby and Regan Grace's interception try put the leaders out of sight.

Hankinson cut the gap again, but Saints still eased to a fourth straight win.

An all-French team of officials took charge of the match after scheduled referee Liam Moore and touch judge Liam Rush were left stranded in Munich due to a catalogue of travel delays.

Saints were looking to avenge their shock 22-20 defeat to the Super League newcomers, but faced opponents who had improved since that historic maiden win in March.

Hankinson's seventh-minute penalty put the hosts in front, but Saints were ahead within two minutes when Welsby put Knowles away.

Alex Walmsley and the returning Grace made inroads before Makinson went over for a second try, and quick play then caught the hosts cold and allowed Hurrell to gallop in unchallenged from 40 metres to put the leaders firmly in control.

The French side had beaten Wakefield in their previous home match, and cut the deficit to six points when Joseph Paulo's fine pass fed Hansen to power over.

Hurrell and Makinson had second tries ruled out for two forward passes, as Saints failed to find their top gear throughout.

But they did not need to be at their best to chalk up a 12th Super League win of the season as Welsby finished an overlap from a scrum before Grace raced away for Saints' final try.

Hankinson went through a gap to cross and then kicked the goal to take his personal points tally to 10 and restore a little pride for Toulouse who remain two points adrift of Wakefield at the bottom.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott, Russell, Hankinson, Jussaume, Bergal, Albert, Norman, Navarrete, Marion, Alvaro, Peyroux, Dixon, Puech.

Interchanges: Cunningham, Hansen, Sangare, Paulo.

St Helens: Hopoate, Makinson, Hurrell, Mata'utia, Grace, Welsby, Lomax, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, Knowles.

Interchanges: Lussick, Paasi, Bell, McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

Referee: Geoffrey Poumes.