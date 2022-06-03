Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Chris McQueen scored two crucial tries, including the pivotal final score

Betfred Super League Catalans (2) 14 Tries: Mourgue, Laguerre Goals: Tomkins 3 Huddersfield (18) 22 Tries: Leutele, O'Brien, McQueen 2 Goals: Pryce 3

Huddersfield Giants survived a late fightback from high-flying Catalans Dragons to move up to third in the Super League table.

The Giants, in their first match since the Challenge Cup final loss to Wigan, raced into an 18-2 half-time lead.

Catalans hit back after the break to reduce Huddersfield's lead to 18-14 with 25 minutes remaining.

But as the hosts pushed to complete an unlikely comeback, Chris McQueen's last-minute try confirmed the win.

As good as Catalans were in the second half, the Giants were even stronger in the first. Ricky Leutele was first to cross after four minutes before a Will Pryce penalty rounded off a fine start.

Adam O'Brien went over in the 24th minute, with McQueen making it a hat-trick of tries for Giants just before half-time, finishing off a fine team move.

After the break Catalans upped their tempo as Arthur Mourgue and Matthieu Laguerre crossed to add to Sam Tomkins' first-half penalty.

Laguerre's try reduced Giants' lead to four in the 55th minute, and the centre thought he had completed his side's turnaround with a 74th-minute try, only to be penalised for an earlier foul.

Huddersfield then marched downfield, scoring through McQueen, to round off a crucial victory and stop their second-placed opponents going level on points with league leaders St Helens.

Catalans: Tomkins, Yaha, Laguerre, May, Davies, Pearce, Mourgue, Garcia, Whitley, McMeeken, Dudson, McIlorum, Napa

Interchanges: Seguier, Dezaria, Chan, Kasiano

Huddersfield: Lolohea, Wardle, Leutele, Cudjoe, McGillvary, Cogger, Pryce, English, Jones, McQueen, Trout, O'Brien, Lawrence

Interchanges: Levi, Hewitt, Mason, Ashworth

Referee: C. Kendall