Shaun Kenny-Dowall has missed just one Super League game since his Hull KR debut in January 2020

Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall has extended his contract until the end of the 2023 campaign.

The 34-year-old Australian is in his third year with the Super League side after joining from Newcastle Knights.

"It's been ongoing for the past few weeks. It was pretty straightforward and easy to sign on," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm ecstatic to sign on for another year and get the opportunity to have another 12 months locked in."