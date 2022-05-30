Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Morgan Smithies made 61 tackles in the game, but his two high shots have resulted in a ban

Wigan back-rower Morgan Smithies has been banned for four games for two incidents in Saturday's Challenge Cup final win over Huddersfield.

The 21-year-old was not cautioned for either high tackle on Ricky Leutele and Joe Greenwood by referee James Child but the review has flagged them up.

Smithies was charged with a Grade B offence for the Leutele challenge and a Grade C for the one on Greenwood.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield captain Luke Yates has been banned for two games.

Yates, 26, was named in two charges by the RFL disciplinary panel, a Grade A dangerous contact citing which bears no penalty by way of suspension.

However, a Grade B high tackle call has been penalised with the suspension.

The last time a player was sin-binned in a Challenge Cup final was in 2001 when Shane Rigon of Bradford was given the yellow by Russell Smith for obstruction, and St Helens were awarded a penalty try.