Wigan Warriors' Morgan Smithies banned for four games after Challenge Cup final win

Morgan Smithies
Morgan Smithies made 61 tackles in the game, but his two high shots have resulted in a ban

Wigan back-rower Morgan Smithies has been banned for four games for two incidents in Saturday's Challenge Cup final win over Huddersfield.

The 21-year-old was not cautioned for either high tackle on Ricky Leutele and Joe Greenwood by referee James Child but the review has flagged them up.

Smithies was charged with a Grade B offence for the Leutele challenge and a Grade C for the one on Greenwood.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield captain Luke Yates has been banned for two games.

Yates, 26, was named in two charges by the RFL disciplinary panel, a Grade A dangerous contact citing which bears no penalty by way of suspension.

However, a Grade B high tackle call has been penalised with the suspension.

The last time a player was sin-binned in a Challenge Cup final was in 2001 when Shane Rigon of Bradford was given the yellow by Russell Smith for obstruction, and St Helens were awarded a penalty try.

