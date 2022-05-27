Jack Welsby made his Saints debut in 2019

St Helens full-back Jack Welsby has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2025.

The 21-year-old famously scored the winning try in the final seconds of the 2020 Super League Grand Final and has 32 tries in 70 appearances in total.

He has crossed six times in 15 games so far this season and was the 2021 Super League Young Player of the Year.

"I have always wanted to be at this club, ever since I first joined," Welsby told the club website.

"When I was given the number one shirt last year, it was a big deal for myself. I might not have said it, but I have always seen myself playing at full-back.

"I have been very fortunate to have the likes of Paul Wellens and Jonny Lomax around me and I have learnt a lot so far.

"I am by no means the complete player yet, I have a long way to go and I am looking forward to the years ahead."

The academy graduate was called up to the England squad last year and has become one of the side's standout players, according to head coach Kristian Woolf.

"He is a leader in the group and will only continue to improve in his on-field performances and his influence as a leader," Woolf said.

"He has already had a massive impact on the competition and on our team in particular.

"This new deal is a great opportunity for him to continue his development and continue to develop that path of becoming one of the best players in Super League."