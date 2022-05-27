Child wants to 'help educate' people and encourage respect

Betfred Challenge Cup Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 28 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Sport app, live on BBC Radio 5 Live and local radio, live text coverage

James Child says that coming out has made him more at ease as a referee, as he prepares to officiate the Challenge Cup final for the first time.

The 38-year-old will lead out the teams at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Wigan take on Huddersfield on Saturday.

In his 13th season as an official, Child has on two occasions acted as a video referee for the showpiece final.

"[After coming out] I felt more relaxed and I get a better response from the players," he said.

"Whether that comes off the back of what I said I'm not sure. It wasn't a weight off my shoulders because it wasn't something that burdened me but it was nice that the message was out there.

"Other than one incident [at Bradford, who received a fine for crowd abuse], I didn't really get any trouble last year that I had had in previous years and I've had no trouble this year."

Child will be supported from the stands by his fiance Steven and son Harris as well as his parents Colin and Patricia, who had stopped going to matches after witnessing abuse towards players and match officials.

"My mum and dad have been there throughout my career, and when I was young my dad used to take me to all my games.

"They don't go to many games these days so it's nice for them on days like Saturday, when they can go along and watch it and enjoy it. It's their reward for their support over the years.

"My fiance is also going and his parents and my son. Harris went to his first game at the semi-final, which was great, although he didn't particularly enjoy the loud cheers as he's not one yet."