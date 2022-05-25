Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Challenge Cup final: Huddersfield v Wigan Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Saturday, 28 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One and iPlayer, commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Radio Manchester, live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app

Two Challenge Cup history-makers are predicting that this year's final could be one of the tightest contests the occasion has seen.

Huddersfield and Wigan go head-to-head in the 2022 showpiece at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, with the Warriors slated as slight favourites.

John Kear, who masterminded arguably the competition's biggest upset when Sheffield Eagles beat Wigan in the 1998 final at Wembley, will be part of BBC Radio 5 Live's full match commentary team.

Kevin Brown played for an unprecedented four different teams in Challenge Cup finals - including both this year's finalists - and will be on the panel as part of the BBC One television coverage.

And, both are predicting a blockbuster.

"Wigan deserve to be favourites, but only just," Kear said.

"That first 40 minutes against St Helens [in the semi-final], that's as good a performance as I've seen for a long, long time.

"I thought their effort levels were very high and I thought their execution was first class."

Could Giants' injury concerns be decisive?

Huddersfield thrash Hull KR to reach Challenge Cup final

Brown believes Huddersfield's chances could rest on whether key players are fit, and how they use mercurial back Will Pryce after his return from a long suspension.

"For me, I want to see the team sheet. There are some injury clouds over some key personnel," Brown told the 5 Live rugby league podcast.

"I think Theo Fages has potentially got a calf injury that he's nursing, but if he's playing they've got a chance.

"And, Olly Russell went off with a hamstring injury after 20 minutes in the game against Toulouse at the weekend. They are two key personnel."

Pryce was banned for 10 games in March following a tip-tackle on Hull FC back Connor Wynne, missing some key matches for the Giants during his suspension.

"Will Pryce comes back, but you'd like him on the bench because he's had eight weeks out and there'll be rustiness at that age," Brown continued. "He'd be a great weapon to bring on if they need points.

"But if they are all fit I think Wigan just nudge it as favourites, but only marginally."

Pace to burn, or underdog fire?

Wigan full-back Jai Field's pace has made him one of the key threats in Super League

Brown was part of the Wigan side that lost to St Helens in 2004 and was injured early in Huddersfield's loss to Warrington in 2009.

But given the choice, which side would he like to walk out as a stand-off for in this year's final?

"Probably Wigan, just because of the pace I'd be surrounded by. Having the weapons around you, as a half-back that would be unbelievable," said Brown.

"But I wouldn't be disappointed if I slotted into that Giants team either. I think both have a genuine chance.

"If they both play to their best I'm not sure who wins and that's quite fascinating. Normally when one team produces their best performance you think they are going to win. I'm not too sure who wins here."

Having masterminded Sheffield's win in 1998 and then steered Hull FC to final glory in 2005, who would Kear prefer to be coaching in this game?

"Huddersfield, because I'd love the challenge of trying to close down Jai Field," admitted Kear. "I'd love that underdog status as well which I would certainly play upon and work on to the nth degree.

"They'd go out there and roll their sleeves up amongst the muck and nettles and make sure the pretty boys get some stick."

Who will shine in the showpiece?

Tui Lolohea (front) will be among the Giants players Wigan will target defensively on Saturday

Both have varying views on who might win rugby league's most prestigious individual player of the match award, the Lance Todd Trophy.

"I think [Wigan's] Liam Farrell the way he's playing at the moment, and some of the tries he's scored," said Brown.

"You think back to the game at Wakefield and he scored a couple of tries and made a couple of great breaks. In the semi-final against Saints, he scored a great try under the posts.

"So, I expect him to stand up. I think Jai Field might be closed down because Ian Watson is a fantastic coach. But Liam Farrell is an international quality player who has been there before and I think he has got a real shout."

Kear thinks it is more likely to be one of the eye-catching backs.

"If Wigan win - Jai Field - and if Huddersfield win - Tui Lolohea," he said.

"If the respective teams win, those two individuals are so key to their team's performances that they'll have played so well. And it's the media that picks the Lance Todd Trophy, and they only look for the pretty, pretty stuff."