Jermaine McGillvary produced a stunning finish to score in Huddersfield's Challenge Cup semi-final win against Hull KR at the start of the month

Huddersfield Giants' Jermaine McGillvary has been one of the best wingers of his generation.

But it has taken him 15 years at his hometown club to finally get the chance to play in a major domestic cup final.

The 34-year-old powerhouse has been courted by several NRL and Super League clubs throughout his career.

But his loyalty will finally be rewarded when he steps out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Saturday's Challenge Cup final against Wigan, wearing his favourite claret and gold colours.

And he will look back on a humiliating moment when Huddersfield last reached the cup final in 2009 as a major turning point in his career.

"I was in the academy then," he told BBC Sport. "We watched it in the stands. It was absolutely amazing, I loved it."

Huddersfield were beaten at Wembley in the final by Warrington, but in the lounge after the game McGillvary was picked on by some of his academy team-mates.

The week before the final, Huddersfield had played a weakened side in a league game, allowing several young players to get their first taste of Super League. McGillvary had missed out because he was on loan at Batley.

"A couple of the boys who'd made their debut were in that room and they said 'put your hand up if you played in Super League'. They all put their hand up and I didn't," he recalled.

"I was pretty upset and they were laughing. I was fuming. I felt embarrassed and I felt small. They were trying to take the mickey out of me."

But McGillvary revealed to the BBC that fellow Giant, Larne Patrick, took him to one side and gave him words of encouragement that he has never forgotten.

"He said not to listen to them and that I would play when it mattered," McGillvary added. "He told me that I would be a top player."

That experience and those words and support from Patrick inspired McGillvary to double down on his determination to make it and he worked hard on ball handling skills and fitness.

Jermaine McGillvary scored seven tries in England's run to the 2017 World Cup final, where they were beaten by hosts Australia

He made his first team debut the following year and he was named Super League Rookie of the Year in 2011.

An international call-up followed in 2015 and by the World Cup in 2017 he was an established star of the England side that made it to the World Cup final - beaten 6-0 by Australia.

His form during that tournament in Australia drew huge praise from the Australian media and he was soon the target for several NRL clubs.

"In 2017 it was probably one of my best times," said McGillvary. "It was perfect on and off the field.

"There was interest (from Australia) after the tournament. People started talking to my agent, but obviously with a young family it wasn't something I was going to entertain.

"And me being a home boy as well - I get sick just leaving the town so I always going to stay.

"Not many players can say they're a one club man and represented their town and their fans. It's special."

Now he is hoping that Saturday will become a new highlight in his career and that he can help inspire the club he loves to their first Challenge Cup success in 69 years.

"Wigan are favourites of course. They're renowned for winning," he added. "But it's the biggest game in my club career. Hopefully I can get that first trophy."