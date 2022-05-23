Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Thomas Mikaele joins Warrington with immediate effect and will add extra punch in their front-row options

Warrington have signed Thomas Mikaele from NRL side Wests Tigers, while Gil Dudson and Sam Kasiano will both join from Catalans Dragons for the 2023 season on two-year deals.

Prop Mikaele, 24, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal having played 66 games in the elite Australian competition.

Fellow front-rower Dudson, 31, has 20 tries in 272 games across his career, including spells at Wigan and Salford.

Kasiano, 31, has played 225 games with Canterbury, Melbourne and Catalans.

"It's a fresh start for me and an opportunity to showcase what I can do," Mikaele told the club website.

"Being so young still I've still got plenty of time and a lot of growth in the game."

Head coach Daryl Powell has been keen to add to Warrington's front-row options, notably following Chris Hill's departure at the end of last season and Rob Butler's recent move to Wakefield.

"I'm delighted we're able to boost our front-row for this season and next with three real quality signings," Powell said.

"All I've heard since coming to the club is we need 'size' and Sam certainly fits the bill. He's a big man who can play and run over the top of people.

"Gil's a perfect starting front-rower. He's a tough, aggressive prop who sets the platform up for the rest of the game through the middle.

"Thomas is 24 and I wasn't sure we'd be able to get someone like him from the NRL so I'm delighted he's signed with us. He's an explosive ball carrier, an extremely hard-worker and a big unit who carries the ball with intent."