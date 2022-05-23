Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

York had given St Helens tough games, such as the 2021 Challenge Cup, but not had the edge until now

York City Knights' win over unbeaten St Helens shows the Women's Super League is competitive which will help England's World Cup preparations, says prop Grace Field.

Sunday's 13-6 victory was Saints' first loss since 2019 and sent Knights top of group one.

York and Saints, as well as fellow challengers Leeds, provide the bulk of Craig Richards' international squad.

"It's made the league interesting," Field told BBC Radio York.

"It won't be a runaway thing like last year where Saints went unbeaten and it was between us and Leeds as to who joined them.

"This year is going to be more competitive and I think going into a World Cup that's really important.

"It's important we're playing really competitive games."

Coach Lindsay Anfield's decision to leave Castleford and join York in 2021 saw an exodus of players from the Tigers.

Several, such as Field, Kelsey Gentles, Hollie Dodd and Tara-Jane Stanley, moved to reunite with Anfield but others such as Georgia Roche at Leeds and Hoyle at Huddersfield and now Saints have moved elsewhere.

After near misses in semi-finals and finals, Anfield's Knights now have a big win over the benchmark side to take into the key games at the back end of the season.

"I think we shocked a few people with this win, but we always had faith," Field added.

"To be the team that has dethroned them, I'm really proud of the girls."