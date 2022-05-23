Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tara Jane Stanley scored a solo try, kicked two goals and landed a drop to steer York to victory

York City Knights inflicted a first defeat on reigning Women's Super League champions St Helens since October 2019.

Their 13-6 loss at the LNER Stadium was the Saints' first in the league since defeat by Leeds Rhinos two-and-a-half years ago.

They had led through Leah Burke's try, but the Knights hit back with tries from Grace Field and Tara Jane Stanley.

Stanley, who converted both goals, then added a drop-goal to ensure the Knights would pick up maximum points.

Lindsay Anfield's Knights went top of group one with the victory.

Saints had to forfeit a game during 2021 because of a lack of players, and were handed a 24-0 loss to York, but this was their first loss on the field since the last four exit to the Rhinos.

In Sunday's group two fixtures, Featherstone thrashed Castleford 56-6, while Warrington scored 86 points against Wakefield without reply.