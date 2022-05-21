Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

A flare was thrown on to the pitch at the end of St Helens' win at Warrington on Thursday

St Helens have said they will issue lifetime bans to fans who threw objects on the pitch towards the end of Thursday's win at Warrington.

The Super League champions' 12-10 win was marred by fans who set off flares and threw beer at home supporters.

Saints said alcohol was also thrown at a Warrington player.

"These are mindless actions involving a small minority of our St Helens fans and is not acceptable," said a club statement. external-link

"The club continues to work with the relevant authorities to ensure those responsible for such disorder are held to account for their actions. These irresponsible people will be issued with life bans and could also be subject to a police prosecution.

"Any spectator who would like to help the club in our investigations can confidentially contact the club."

The warning comes at the end of a week when Warrington, Castleford and Hull KR were all fined by the Rugby Football League for fan misbehaviour this season.

The incidents at the Halliwell Jones Stadium are also expected to be investigated by the RFL.

"The vast majority of Saints supporters behave impeccably in supporting the club's teams, however there remains a minority who continue to act in an anti-social manner that puts the safety of fellow supporters at risk, particularly concerning pyrotechnics and flares," the St Helens statement added.

"Pyrotechnics are strictly prohibited under both rugby and football ground regulations. They can burn at an extraordinary heat and cause serious injuries to those who carry them and fellow spectators. Not to mention the damage they can cause to the playing surface - costing the club thousands of pounds.

"The club has taken preventative actions at 'home' games this season with added stewarding and 'sniffer' dogs patrolling the stadium. However, a small selection of supporters continue to cause issues on our visits to opposing Super League stadia.

"This was again evident in Thursday evening's victory over Warrington Wolves as a pyrotechnic was thrown on to the field. Alcohol was also thrown at a Warrington player.

"Both instances are simply not acceptable, and these actions do not reflect the culture of our club."