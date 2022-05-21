Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Fouad Yaha's flying finish helped Catalans overcome Hull KR in the second half

Betfred Super League Hull KR 8 (8) Tries: Crooks Goals: Coote Pens: Coote Catalans 20 (4) Tries: Davies, Laguerre, Yaha Goals: Mourgue 2 Pens: Mourgue 2

An impressive Catalans Dragons comeback sucker-punched Hull KR, who lost their third Super League game in a row.

Robins' Ben Crooks rose highest from a lobbed kick to open the scoring, before Catalans wing Tom Davies finished neatly in the corner to make it 8-4.

The visitors were rampant in the second half, with centre Mathieu Laguerre running 80 metres to score.

Dragons' victory keeps the pressure on leaders St Helens above them, with the gap reduced to two points.

The hosts started with great energy as Rowan Milnes lofted a ball in towards a retreating defence, which Crooks seemed to take by surprise as he got up to grab the ball and crash over the line.

Lachlan Coote converted cleanly and then extended the lead to 8-0 through a penalty with 10 minutes gone after Catalans were caught offside.

Then came the Dragons' response, as a quick disguised pass from Tyrone May created an opportunity for Davies on the right, with the video referee needed to confirm that he had squeezed the ball home under pressure from a last-ditch tackle.

The second half began in extraordinary fashion as Laguerre intercepted a Robins attack and raced the length of the field to go over unchallenged.

Moments later, Sam Tomkins' outside pass was acrobatically finished by Yaha, who evaded a tackle and gave his team breathing space at 14-8.

Mourgue scored two penalties to increase the Dragons advantage as both teams looked tired in the closing stages.

Hull KR: Coote, Ryan, Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Dagger, Milnes, Maher, Litten, King, Hadley, Johnson, Minchella.

Interchanges: Vete, Storton, Keinhorst, Halton.

Catalans: Tomkins, Davies, May, Laguerre, Yaha, Pearce, Mourgue, Napa, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, Jullien, Garcia.

Interchanges: Dudson, Goudemand, Dezaria, Kasiano.

Referee: Tom Grant