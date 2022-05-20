Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England beat Wales 60-0 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington in June 2021

International rugby league will return to Cross Keys for the first time in almost 25 years next month.

Wales women will play a Test match against England at Pandy Park on 12 June.

The last international league game there was in 1998 when the late Hugh Waddell helped an amateur Scotland side to victory over Wales A.

Wales will play another match the following week, with the opposition yet to be confirmed.

Wales women's rugby league programme kicked off in 2019, with their first taste of victory coming in a friendly against England Lions at St Helens.

But they were heavily defeated in a Test match against England in Warrington last summer, before narrowly losing to Ireland in Colwyn Bay.

Wales head coach Thomas Brindle said: "Since we last met England most of our players have been through a Super League season, with Cardiff tasting success in Super League South and performing well at the Super League Nines.

"As we continue our journey it's important that we test ourselves against the highest quality of oppression, to understand our own progress so we continue to develop but also to inspire the girls in Wales and showcase the highest quality of female athletes."