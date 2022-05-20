Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Bentley scored a first-half double to break his duck for the Rhinos

Betfred Super League Leeds (12) 24 Tries: Bentley 2, Austin, Fusitu'a Goals: Martin 4 Wakefield (6) 6 Try: Whitbread Goal: Lino

James Bentley's try double helped Leeds beat Wakefield at Headingley to give head coach Rohan Smith his first win.

Bentley crossed twice to put Leeds 12-0 up, but was then sin-binned and Wakefield responded through Jai Whitbread to trail 12-6 at half-time.

The visitors improved in a tight second half, but Rhyse Martin's penalty nudged the Rhinos further ahead.

Blake Austin then crossed before David Fusitu'a's last-gasp try capped a third win in four matches for Leeds.

A comfortable third straight victory at Headingley moved the 10th-placed Rhinos closer to mid-table sides, but Trinity remain just two points above bottom side Toulouse after a sixth straight Super League defeat.

Both traded errors in a scruffy opening before Leeds were rewarded for some quick play when Bentley met Kruise Leeming's pass for a simple finish and his first Rhinos try.

Wakefield's defence performed well, but they were put under pressure by their own attack which consistently struggled to complete their sets without coughing up possession.

Cameron Smith created an opening for Austin to send Bentley in for his second score, but the back-rower capped an eventful first half when he was sin-binned for a high tackle on Thomas Minns.

The Giants took swift advantage of their extra man four minutes later when Whitbread muscled his way over, yet it would be as good as it got for a disjointed and nervous Wakefield side.

The visitors duly improved after the break without seriously troubling the Rhinos line and have averaged less then nine points a game in their last seven outings.

Yet the game remained in the balance at 14-6 until Austin put the seal on a fourth Leeds win of the season with 11 minutes left and Fusitu'a added late gloss.

Leeds: Oledzki, Leeming, Tetevano, Bentley, Donaldson, Smith, Myler, Austin, Handley, Sutcliffe, Martin, Fusitu'a, Hardaker.

Interchanges: Dwyer, Thompson, Gannon, O'Connor.

Sin-bin: Bentley (30).

Wakefield: Gaskell, Minns, Lyne, Hall, Lineham, Miller, Lino, Tanginoa, Hood, Whitbread, Ashurst, Pitts, Batchelor.

Interchanges: Kay, Fifita, Butler, Crowther.

Referee: Chris Kendall