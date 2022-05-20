Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joe Burgess' hat-trick more than doubled his tally for the season

Betfred Super League Salford (16) 30 Tries: Lafai, Burgess 3 Cross Goals: Sneyd 5 Castleford (6) 14 Tries: Hampshire, Qareqare 2 Goals: O'Brien

Joe Burgess ran in a hat-trick as Salford Red Devils recorded a double over Castleford Tigers and also made it back-to-back Super League wins.

They had to come from behind after Ryan Hampshire's opening score for the visitors, but Tim Lafai and Burgess' first two scores established a lead.

Jason Qareqare's double either side of Deon Cross' Red Devils' try gave Cas some hope of a fightback.

However, Burgess' hat-trick try ended their hopes from Lafai's flick pass.

It was a defeat which dents Cas' impressive recent progress, having lost just one of the last five in Super League before this game.

Meanwhile, Paul Rowley's Salford had run big guns Wigan and St Helens close in narrow defeats before ending their losing run against Leeds last time out.

They showed that was no fluke with a dominant display, inspired by the left-edge combination of Burgess and Lafai, and Marc Sneyd's unerring kicking game.

Sneyd's short kicks opened up tries in behind for Lafai and Burgess, while a 20-40 kick turned defence into attack and swung the game Salford's way.

Castleford made too many handling errors throughout and failed to execute when in try-scoring positions.

Qareqare's pace and skill in tight situations was evidenced by his sublime finishes for two Cas tries, and the pack - in particular Joe Westerman with a number of carries - could not be faulted.

Yet indiscipline, such as Adam Milner's sinbinning for dissent, left Cas short-handed in defence at a key time, and the points conceded summed up a disappointing night for boss Lee Radford.

Salford: Escare; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Akauola, Ackers, Ormondroyd, Watkins, Livett, Taylor

Interchanges: Lannon, Addy, Dupree, Bourouh

Castleford: Hampshire; Qareqare, Fonua, Mamo, Olpherts

Interchanges: Milner, Matagi, Blair, Massey

Referee: Liam Moore