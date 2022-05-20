Super League: Salford Red Devils 30-14 Castleford Tigers - Burgess scores treble as Salford see off Cas
|Betfred Super League
|Salford (16)
|Tries: Lafai, Burgess 3 Goals: Sneyd 5
|Castleford (6) 14
|Tries: Hampshire, Qareqare 2 Goals: O'Brien
Joe Burgess ran in a hat-trick as Salford Red Devils recorded a double over Castleford Tigers and also made it back-to-back Super League wins.
They had to come from behind after Ryan Hampshire's opening score for the visitors, but Tim Lafai and Burgess' first two scores established a lead.
Jason Qareqare's double either side of Deon Cross' Red Devils' try gave Cas some hope of a fightback.
However, Burgess' hat-trick try ended their hopes from Lafai's flick pass.
More to follow.
Salford: Escare; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Akauola, Ackers, Ormondroyd, Watkins, Livett, Taylor
Interchanges: Lannon, Addy, Dupree, Bourouh
Castleford: Hampshire; Qareqare, Fonua, Mamo, Olpherts
Interchanges: Milner, Matagi, Blair, Massey
Referee: Liam Moore