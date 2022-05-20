Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joe Burgess' hat-trick more than doubled his tally for the season

Betfred Super League Salford (16) Tries: Lafai, Burgess 3 Goals: Sneyd 5 Castleford (6) 14 Tries: Hampshire, Qareqare 2 Goals: O'Brien

Joe Burgess ran in a hat-trick as Salford Red Devils recorded a double over Castleford Tigers and also made it back-to-back Super League wins.

They had to come from behind after Ryan Hampshire's opening score for the visitors, but Tim Lafai and Burgess' first two scores established a lead.

Jason Qareqare's double either side of Deon Cross' Red Devils' try gave Cas some hope of a fightback.

However, Burgess' hat-trick try ended their hopes from Lafai's flick pass.

More to follow.

Salford: Escare; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Akauola, Ackers, Ormondroyd, Watkins, Livett, Taylor

Interchanges: Lannon, Addy, Dupree, Bourouh

Castleford: Hampshire; Qareqare, Fonua, Mamo, Olpherts

Interchanges: Milner, Matagi, Blair, Massey

Referee: Liam Moore