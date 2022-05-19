Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Nathan Conroy adds more experience to Cornwall's squad

Cornwall have signed former Bradford Bulls half-back Nathan Conroy.

The 27-year-old, who has also played for Dewsbury Rams, Keighley Cougars and Coventry Bears, has agreed a deal that will run until the end of the season.

He last played for Hunslet in 2020, shortly before the season was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The competitiveness of being out on the pitch playing rugby league is something I have really missed," Conroy told the club website.

"I went along to the recent match against Hunslet and that just reignited something for me. I thought the game went well from a Cornwall point of view, but I could also see why the game was lost.

"I felt at the time watching at Hunslet that I could offer that on-field structure and help what is an exciting team by guiding them around the pitch."

Conroy made his Super League debut for Bradford in 2013 and played five times the following season as the Bulls were relegated to the Championship.

He joins a Cornwall side who have yet to win a game in their debut season in League One, with a disappointing 20-0 loss at home to fellow strugglers West Wales Raiders last week.

"Nathan has a rugby league pedigree and came through a good system at Bradford," said Cornwall head coach Neil Kelly.

"I am very confident that having Nathan in our side will help us no end."