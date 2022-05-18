Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Johnstone has seven tries in 10 games this season for Wakefield

Wakefield Trinity are waiting on further details about the groin injury that ruled winger Tom Johnstone out of Sunday's defeat by Toulouse.

The 26-year-old has 91 tries in 119 games since his 2015 debut, a number that would be higher but for injury.

As well as two anterior cruciate ligament lay-offs, he has had elbow and concussion issues in recent years.

"He's been for scans, we've had a look but he won't be ready this week," boss Willie Poching told BBC Radio Leeds.

"We're still waiting for a little bit more investigation to get to the bottom of it. Hopefully we get an answer on that pretty soon."

The England international, who scored a hat-trick against France on his sole appearance for the national side, would be a consideration for the World Cup this autumn if he can prove his fitness.

He would also be a valuable weapon for Trinity in their bid to end a run of six straight defeats in all competitions.

"We tried to give him as much time to play after he hurt himself in training," Poching added.

"We're hoping that, the talent that he is, that we can get him ready and fit again especially with the cup final break coming up.

"We've got a bit of time to get him on the mend and then we can get him back as soon as we can."