Brad Takairangi was making just his fifth appearance of the season in Sunday's defeat at Castleford

Hull KR centre Brad Takairangi is set to miss the rest of the season with a torn hamstring.

The 32-year-old suffered the injury in their defeat by Castleford Tigers on Sunday and is booked in for surgery.

He was making his first appearance since being stood down by the club in March after pleading guilty to drink driving and dangerous driving charges.

"The scan confirmed what we suspected. It's a significant tear," coach Tony Smith told BBC Radio Humberside.

"I'm disappointed and gutted for him. It's certainly not the way he would have liked to have ended the year."

Takairangi's two-year contract is up the end of the year and Smith, who is also leaving at the end of the season, thinks it is likely the Cook Islands international has now played his last game for the club.

"I would suggest it's a strong possibility. I'm not the right person to ask but, I would think coming off an injury like this, I would suspect (he won't play for the club again)," Smith added.