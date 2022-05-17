Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

The three clubs were charged with breaches of operational rules

Super League clubs Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers and Hull KR have been fined for fan misbehaviour.

Warrington have agreed to pay £3,000 in damages done to visiting Castleford supporters' coaches in February and have had a £2,000 fine suspended.

Castleford have been fined £5,000, of which £3,000 is suspended until the end of the 2024 season.

Hull KR have been ordered to pay £2,000, which was previously suspended, while having another £2,000 suspended.

Rovers' charge for a breach of operational rules relating to fan misbehaviour stems from their home game against Castleford on 25 February.

Warrington have been punished for actions of supporters that occurred a week earlier against the same opponents.

Castleford's fine relates to three matches, which includes "a violent incident" at that game against Rovers, and letting off flares at fixtures against Huddersfield on 12 March and Leeds on 26 March.

The Tigers have also agreed to spend an additional £2,000 "with a specific purpose of improving supporter behaviour".