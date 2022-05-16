Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Maurice Lindsay's time as team manager of Great Britain took him in the dressing rooms

Former Rugby Football League chief executive Maurice Lindsay, who also masterminded Wigan's revival in the 1980s as chairman, has died aged 81.

The businessman, also a former chairman of football club Preston North End, was heavily involved in the creation of Super League in 1996.

Lindsay also had a stint as team manager of the Great Britain rugby league team in the early 1990s.

"He was a truly unique character," RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said.

"He will be remembered as one of the most significant leaders in the sport's history."

As chief executive of the new European Super League in the mid-1990s, Lindsay steered northern hemisphere rugby league into a new era.

He worked with the power brokers of Australia's breakaway Super League and the financial muscle of Rupert Murdoch's Sky broadcasting empire to deliver a game-changing switch to summer rugby.

However, Lindsay's legacy can perhaps be keenest felt in Wigan, where having joined the club's board in 1980, the club went on to win everything from multiple Challenge Cups and league titles to the World Club Challenge and even the World Sevens.

The Cherry and Whites attracted stars such as Dean Bell, Gene Miles and Brett Kenny from Australia and New Zealand, as well as snapping up the best of British talent in Martin Offiah, Ellery Hanley and Joe Lydon.

He had two spells at the helm, in between his role as president and then chief executive at the RFL and his stint with Super League.