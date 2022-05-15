Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Catalans Dragons made it to the final in their first appearance in the Wheelchair Challenge Cup

Betfred Wheelchair Challenge Cup final Venue: Allam Arena, Hull Date: Saturday, 25 June Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Sport platforms

Holders Leeds Rhinos will play first-time entrants Catalans Dragons in the Wheelchair Challenge Cup final on 25 June, after progressing through Saturday's qualifying event in Hull.

Rhinos won all six of their round-robin games to reach the semi-final, where they accounted for Halifax Panthers.

The Dragons, who form a large part of World Cup holders France's squad, beat Wigan in their semi-final.

Their only defeat came against Leeds, 8-0 in their opening group game.

England international Nathan Collins was impressive for Leeds, in particular in the semi-final win over the Panthers in which he scored 20 points in a 36-6 success.

His international team-mate Seb Bechara was key for the Dragons, who overcame fellow newcomers Wigan 34-6.

London Roosters, Hull FC and Warrington missed out on the top four.

Gravesend Dynamite will play Mersey Storm in the accompanying Trophy final competition at Hull's Allam Arena, after both clubs progressed from their five-team qualifier tournament.