The 20-0 loss to West Wales Raiders was Cornwall's narrowest defeat of the season

Cornwall boss Neil Kelly described his side as "a rabble" after they lost 20-0 at home to fellow League One strugglers West Wales Raiders.

The hosts conceded in the opening minute and were 14-0 down at the break before conceding a fourth try late in the second half.

Cornwall have now lost all seven of their games since joining League One.

"I thought we played a bit like a rabble really," Kelly told BBC Radio Cornwall after the defeat.

"We lacked the will to complete sets and get down to the right end of the field, and when we did get down to the right end of the field we lacked the composure we needed to have a cutting edge.

"Then we compounded that with making numerous errors and getting involved in petty squabbles with the opposition and we fell into an age-old trap really of not playing the game that we set out to play."

The loss was the second successive home game where the newly-formed side have failed to score a point.

Going into the match, hopes were high that Cornwall could win for the first time with West Wales bottom of the table with a worse points difference after six successive defeats.

But the result means Cornwall - who brought in two players on loan on Friday - are only off the bottom by virtue of London Skolars' heavier losses in their opening seven games.

Kelly added: "Anything I say sounds like an excuse, so I'm probably better off not saying anything, but it's probably not ideal having players turning up on a Friday and borrowing other people's players and expecting them to come in and do the job.

"But also there's an onus on us as a squad and me as a coach to give them the basic structure of a team that they can come in and do what they normally do and just fit into the team.

"We've lost because we played like a rabble and maybe I've got to look at myself and look at players within the side and wonder whether we're good enough to be competing at this professional level."