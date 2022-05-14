Matt Parcell had been tipped to leave England at the end of the season

Hull Kingston Rovers hooker Matt Parcell has signed a new two-year contract with the Super League club.

Parcell, signed from Leeds Rhinos in 2019, initially on loan, was linked with a return to his native Australia but will now stay until 2024.

"The club's been brilliant to me since I've been here," the 29-year-old said.

"The group of guys we have, it's a joy coming to training and getting to play with them every week. I'm really enjoying where I'm at."

Parcell made the decision to stay at Craven Park after speaking to Willie Peters, who will take over from Tony Smith as head coach for the 2023 season.

He explained: "I had a really good chat with Willie Peters the other day. It was good to speak to him on how he doesn't want to change too much about my game and how he wants the team to play.

"He really enjoys my running game and he wants to keep that going. That's a big thing for me. I think that's when I play my best and what I excel at.

"The last couple of years have been quite tough with Covid and not seeing the family for a while.

"But after speaking to Willie I was really excited by the chat and his vision for the team, so that made my decision a lot easier."