Jordan Abdull started Hull KR's Challenge Cup defeat by Huddersfield Giants at Elland Road on Saturday

Hull KR half-back Jordan Abdull will miss the rest of the season after being lined up for surgery to repair a torn quad muscle.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury during Saturday's 25-4 Challenge Cup semi-final thrashing by Huddersfield.

"He saw a consultant last night and he has got a significant tear," boss Tony Smith told BBC Radio Humberside.

"It can either be a lengthy repair by itself and not guarantee recovery or a lengthy repair with surgery.

"The operation will end his season. It's about a 16-week recovery for that kind of operation, which is a blow for Jordan and us."

The injury threatens Abdull's hopes of receiving an England call-up ahead of this year's Rugby League World Cup, which starts in October, after he made his international debut against France last year.

The news deepens Rovers' struggles with injuries of late, with Elliot Minchella suffering an ankle ligament injury in the cup defeat, leading him to miss four to six weeks.

Abdull and Minchella join Sam Wood (knee) and Mikey Lewis (ankle) on the injury list, but full-back Lachlan Coote could return this week after his concussion against Leeds.