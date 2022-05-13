Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Barrow Raiders head coach Amanda Wilkinson cannot wait for the debut of her local team in Women's Super League when the season begins on Sunday.

Wilkinson led Wigan Warriors to success against Leeds in their first Women's Grand Final in 2018.

She will now take charge of Barrow's first game on Sunday as they entertain Warrington Wolves at Craven Park.

"Coming back to Barrow, and being a Cumbrian myself, it's quite special," she told BBC Radio Cumbria.

Wilkinson grew up in nearby Ulverston before she moved to Leeds and then Wigan, and her last job was coaching the Serbia men's team alongside her husband Stuart.

"You don't realise how different it is until you come back to do it," she said.

"It's a different type of passion altogether so I'm really looking forward to being able to walk out at Craven Park."

Barrow are one of two new teams to enter Women's Super League this season, along with Leigh Miners Rangers.

The 12 clubs have been split into two groups of six who will play each other home and away in 10 rounds of fixtures, with one up and one down between the groups for the 2023 season.

Having been at two of the biggest clubs in rugby league, Wilkinson's move to Cumbria raised eyebrows. But she has no doubts that it will prove to be a success.

"A lot of people were saying to me 'Why would you come back to Barrow?'," she said.

"I don't know why people dress it like that. They are going into Super League, it's an absolutely brilliant place to come and coach. The people are amazing, the club is so behind these ladies.

"Everything they put into the team is unbelievable and I am just proud to coach them."

