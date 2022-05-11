Midlands Hurricanes now play home games at Birmingham & Solihull RFC before moving to the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham in 2023

Midlands Hurricanes head coach Richard Squires has been given a three-month ban from rugby league for breaching anti-betting rules.

One month of the ban has been suspended until the end of 2023 so he can return to work on 9 July.

A Rugby Football League statement said they had been aware in March that he had been betting on games.

Midlands Hurricanes were formerly known as Coventry Bears and have played in League 1 since 2015.

A club statement said: external-link "Both the club and Richard have been fully cooperative with the RFL over recent weeks in concluding their investigation and Richard admitted full guilt and accountability for his actions during this process.

"Richard has expressed his utmost apologies for any disrepute that has been brought upon the club, the RFL or the game of rugby League and although he cannot erase his historic mistakes he takes full responsibility for them.

"Richard is a huge part of the club's history, progression and future and as a club we will continue to support him through this process and time away from the game before his return to the club on July 9th."

Squires was found guilty by an RFL compliance unit of breaching a "numbers of rules" under the game's code of conduct.

It states that "placing, accepting, laying or otherwise entering into any wager, bet or other form of financial speculation with any individual, company, organisation or other body in relation to the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any match, competition or event constitutes an offence of misconduct".

In a statement, the game's governing body said: "The RFL accept that he did not bet against his club (Midlands Hurricanes in 2022 or Coventry Bears in 2021), and that he has not made any profit on bets placed on rugby league matches."