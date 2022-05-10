Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Connor Wynne scored a hat-trick in Hull FC's win over Toulouse last month

Hull FC centre Connor Wynne has signed a contract extension through to the end of next season, with the club holding the option of a further 12-month deal.

Wynne, 21, has scored four tries in seven Super League appearances in 2022.

He told the club website: external-link "It was an incredibly easy decision for me to extend my contract here.

"I'm really enjoying my rugby and think I've progressed well this year - my aim now is to nail down a spot in the team every week and kick on even more."