Super League Europe and the Rugby Football League agreed to realign earlier in 2022

Super League and the Rugby Football League have announced a 12-year partnership with management company IMG to maximise the sport's growth.

The deal comes after Super League and the RFL agreed to realign, with the two bodies having separated in 2018.

Clubs supported the creation of a joint venture aimed at "maximising" the whole game's commercial value as one product.

IMG will now focus on the restructuring of the competition, content production and distribution of media rights.

RFL chair Simon Johnson said: "In recent years, an immense amount of work has gone on, in initially protecting the sport through the pandemic and then setting it on a course for real growth.

"The governance realignment was key and a prerequisite to attracting a partnership such as this. IMG is a global giant in the sports and entertainment industry and this alliance is fantastically exciting for our future."

Ken Davy, chair of Super League added: "We consulted widely on the strategic partner to find someone who bought into our vision for the Super League competition and the sport of rugby league as a whole.

"In IMG we have a world-renowned partner that has all the requisite strengths to ensure the sport's continued growth and development."