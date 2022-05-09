Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rob Butler spent 18 months with Warrington Wolves

Wakefield Trinity have signed Warrington Wolves forward Rob Butler until the end of the 2023 season.

The 23-year-old prop, who has played for England Knights, has only played once in Super League this season.

He made 24 appearances in the top flight for London Broncos but only five more since joining Warrington in 2020.

He said: "I'm really excited to be joining Wakefield. I'm looking forward to kicking on, finding some form and playing regular rugby."

Head coach Willie Poching added: "We're delighted to be able to bring Rob to Wakefield Trinity. He's young, English and a man of significant size which is of real value for us at this moment of time.

"I know he will add to the quality of the group with the person that he is and the player that he is. We look forward to helping this young front-rower blossom and grow and hopefully find his feet in Super League."

Wakefield are second from bottom in Super League with three wins from 11 games.