Jake Mamo doubled his Super League try tally for the season with two scores against Hull KR

Betfred Super League Castleford (24) 32 Tries: Griffin, Edwards, Mamo 2, Qareqare 2 Goals: O'Brien 4 Hull KR (0) 0

Castleford Tigers turned on the style to demolish Hull KR and extend the Robins' poor recent Super League run.

Cas stormed into a 24-0 half-time lead as George Griffin, Kenny Edwards, Jake Mamo and Jason Qareqare all crossed.

Mamo's interception try dampened the visitors' bright start to the second half before Qareqare added his second.

Ryan Hall and Ethan Ryan were both denied by try-saving challenges as the Robins were shut out for the second straight Super League match.

Hull KR made it six straight wins when they beat Wakefield on 23 April, days after head coach Tony Smith announced his impending departure at the end of the season.

But since then they have scored just four points in three defeats, going scoreless against Leeds before Shaun Kenny-Dowall's try was all they mustered in their Challenge Cup semi-final loss to Huddersfield.

After Griffin found a gap to put Cas ahead, Lachlan Coote almost broke the Robins' Super League drought, only to be held up by Jacob Trueman and Qareqare.

But three tries in eight minutes put the hosts in command, Edwards stepping around Ben Crooks to cross before Mamo sprinted in to finish a fine team move and Edwards sent Qareqare away.

The Robins began the second half on the front foot, but they were quickly deflated when Mamo intercepted Rowan Milnes' pass and sprinted 70 metres to score.

The visitors' afternoon went from bad to worse when centre Brad Takairangi hobbled off and were then denied a score for Ryan by Trueman's try-saving tackle.

And their misery was compounded when Gareth O'Brien's long pass sent Qareqare away to cap an emphatic fifth straight home win for the Tigers which moves them above the Robins into sixth place.

Castleford: Watts, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Lawler, Westerman, Trueman, O'Brien, Qareqare, Fonua, Mamo, Olpherts, Hampshire.

Interchanges: Milner, Massey, Smith, Matagi.

Sin-bin: Watts (7).

Hull KR: Coote, Ryan, Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Takairangi, Milnes, Maher, Parcell, King, Johnson, Keinhorst, Hadley.

Interchanges: Storton, Litten, Sims, Richards.

Referee: C Kendall.