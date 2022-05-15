Super League: Castleford Tigers 32-0 Hull KR - Six-try Cas dismantle scoreless Rovers
|Betfred Super League
|Castleford (24) 32
|Tries: Griffin, Edwards, Mamo 2, Qareqare 2 Goals: O'Brien 4
|Hull KR (0) 0
Castleford Tigers turned on the style to demolish Hull KR and extend their poor run of form in Super League.
Cas stormed into a 24-0 half-time lead as George Griffin, Kenny Edwards, Jake Mamo and Jason Qareqare all crossed.
Rovers' bright start to the second half was dampened by Mamo's interception try before Qareqare added his second.
Ryan Hall was twice denied by try-saving challenges as the Robins were shut out for the second straight Super League match.
Castleford: Watts, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Lawler, Westerman, Trueman, O'Brien, Qareqare, Fonua, Mamo, Olpherts, Hampshire.
Interchanges: Milner, Massey, Smith, Matagi.
Sin-bin: Watts (7).
Hull KR: Coote, Ryan, Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Takairangi, Milnes, Maher, Parcell, King, Johnson, Keinhorst, Hadley.
Interchanges: Storton, Litten, Sims, Richards.
Referee: C Kendall.