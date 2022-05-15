Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jake Mamo doubled his Super League try tally for the season with a brace against Hull KR

Betfred Super League Castleford (24) 32 Tries: Griffin, Edwards, Mamo 2, Qareqare 2 Goals: O'Brien 4 Hull KR (0) 0

Castleford Tigers turned on the style to demolish Hull KR and extend their poor run of form in Super League.

Cas stormed into a 24-0 half-time lead as George Griffin, Kenny Edwards, Jake Mamo and Jason Qareqare all crossed.

Rovers' bright start to the second half was dampened by Mamo's interception try before Qareqare added his second.

Ryan Hall was twice denied by try-saving challenges as the Robins were shut out for the second straight Super League match.

Castleford: Watts, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Lawler, Westerman, Trueman, O'Brien, Qareqare, Fonua, Mamo, Olpherts, Hampshire.

Interchanges: Milner, Massey, Smith, Matagi.

Sin-bin: Watts (7).

Hull KR: Coote, Ryan, Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Takairangi, Milnes, Maher, Parcell, King, Johnson, Keinhorst, Hadley.

Interchanges: Storton, Litten, Sims, Richards.

Referee: C Kendall.