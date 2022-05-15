Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Olly Ashall-Bott goes over for the first of his two tries

Betfred Super League Toulouse (6) 20 Tries: Ashall-Bott 2, Russell Goals: Hankinson 4 Wakefield (10) 14 Tries: Murphy, Kay, Hall Goals: Lino

Toulouse boosted their survival hopes as they edged out Wakefield after a nip-and-tuck basement battle at Stade Ernest Wallon.

Tries from Lewis Murphy and Liam Kay, either side of Olly Ashall-Bott's reply gave Wakefield a 10-6 half-time lead.

Matty Russell's score and two Chris Hankinson goals put the French side ahead before Corey Hall levelled it up.

It remained deadlocked until Ashall-Bott stretched to dot down and claim Toulouse's second Super League win.

Wakefield could have taken a big step ahead of Toulouse, knowing victory in France would take them six points clear of their opponents, but they now sit just two points off the bottom.

Toulouse have fared better on home turf, having also beaten leaders St Helens this season and pushed challengers Wigan all the way, and did enough to inflict a fifth consecutive Super League defeat on Trinity and a sixth in all competitions.

A scrappy first half saw the lead swap hands four times, with Hankinson's penalty goal putting the hosts ahead before Murphy produced a fine finish in the corner with Wakefield's first real opportunity after 20 minutes.

Ashall-Bott, who previously spent time on loan at Trinity, weaved his way over to edge Toulouse into a 6-4 lead, but Max Jowitt teed up Kay who finished superbly as the Yorkshire side took a four-point buffer into the break.

The pattern continued in the second half, with Hankinson putting Russell over and then slotting his second goal to edge the hosts back in front.

Back-to-back penalties earned Hankinson another shot at goal for 14-10, but back came Trinity again, Lee Gaskell's delayed pass putting Hall over to tie the scores.

Pressure passed from end to end as a tense game looked to be heading for a stalemate until 24-year-old Ashall-Bott secured his eighth career Super League try with eight minutes left.

Toulouse: Navarrete, White, Puech, Stefani, Dixon, Marion, Albert, Gigot, Russell, Hankinson, Jussaume, Marcon, Ashall-Bott.

Interchanges: James, Hansen, Sangare, Alvaro.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Murphy, Lyne, Hall, Kay, Gaskell, Lino, Arona, Hood, Tanginoa, Pitts, Ashurst, Batchelor.

Interchanges: Crowther, Fifita, Whitbread, Bowes.

Referee: M Griffiths.