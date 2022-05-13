Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tommy Makinson scored 16 of St Helens' 24 points against Hull FC

Betfred Super League St Helens (10) 24 Tries: Makinson 2, Welsby, Lomax Goals: Makinson 4 Hull FC (4) 10 Tries: McIntosh 2 Goals: Connor

St Helens bounced back from their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat as they extended their advantage at the top of Super League by beating Hull FC.

Tommy Makinson touched down for St Helens early on but Darnell McIntosh responded after 30 minutes.

Jack Welsby put Saints ahead before the break but the hosts had James Bell sent to the bin just after the restart.

Jonny Lomax extended Saints' lead and Makinson touched down his second before McIntosh's late score for the visitors.

The result means St Helens move two points ahead of second-placed Wigan Warriors in the table, with Hull's defeat, their fifth of the season, keeping them in fifth.

St Helens made one change after their semi-final defeat, with Bell coming in, but Hull left captain Luke Gale out despite him completing a two-match ban.

Saints' opener came after some good link-up play from James Roby, who found Hurrell in the build-up to him teeing Makinson up to power over at the corner.

Hull would have responded sooner were it not for a try-saving effort from Welsby, who collected a high ball before Connor Wynne could break down the left wing.

McIntosh got them back on level terms after he worked his way onto a well-weighted grubber kick to the corner from Jake Connor, but Welsby weaved his way through to edge St Helens into a half-time lead.

Saints lost Bell to the bin soon after the break for a dangerous tackle on Carlos Tuimavave but they never looked in danger, with Lomax and Makinson adding to their tally.

St Helens: Welsby, Makinson, Hurrell, Mata'utia, Percival, Davies, Lomax, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, Knowles.

Interchanges: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Paasi, Bell.

Hull FC: Connor, Shaul, Wynne, Tuimavave, McIntosh, Reynolds, Lovadua, Sao, Houghton, Taylor, Lane, Ma'u, Fash.

Interchanges: Brown, Griffin, Johnstone, Satae.

Referee: J. Smith.