Louis Senior has scored four tries in three Super League games this season

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (12) 32 Tries: Senior 3, Leutele, Wardle, Hewitt Goals: Russell 4 Wigan (6) 22 Tries: Halsall 2, Nicholson 2 Goals: Smith 3

Louis Senior scored a hat-trick as Huddersfield Giants beat Wigan Warriors in a dress rehearsal for the Challenge Cup final later this month.

Senior and Ricky Leutele crossed for the home side in the first half, with Sam Halsall going over for Wigan.

Senior got his second and Jake Wardle added to their lead but Halsall got his second and Matty Nicholson went over.

Sam Hewitt put the Giants in charge, only for Nicholson to score again, but Senior sealed his treble at the end.

The two teams will meet again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, 28 May.

Victory for Ian Watson's men ended a run of six successive defeats by the Warriors and they made a perfect start when Senior went over for his first in the opening minutes.

Leutele scored on his 200th professional appearance - while the home side were down to 12 men, with Joe Greenwood in the sin bin - to give them daylight before Halsall got Wigan on the board after Iain Thornley's linebreak had given them good field position.

The impressive Tui Lolohea teed up Senior's second with a superb long distance pass, after his initial grubber kick rebounded to him, and Wardle showed great skill to touch down in the corner to make it 22-6.

It looked like that would be that but the Warriors showed good tenacity to get back in it through Halsall's second of the night and debutant Nicholson's first, after a high Harry Smith kick caused panic in the Giants defence.

Wigan again fought back after Hewitt scored his first of the season, when Nicholson scored his second, and they forced the hosts into a goalline drop-out with just 90 seconds remaining.

However, Lolohea's excellent kick was allowed to bounce into touch and the home side capitalised with Senior going over to complete his hat-trick right on the hooter.

Huddersfield host lowly Toulouse next Friday, while Wigan face Hull KR next Saturday before the sides meet again for the Challenge Cup.

Huddersfield: Lolohea, Golding, Leutele, Wardle, Senior, Russell, Fages, English, Ashworth, Hewitt, Greenwood, O'Brien, Wilson.

Interchanges: Levi, Mason, Lawrence, Trout

Wigan: French, Halsall, Thornley, Bibby, Miski, Astley, Smith, Singleton, O'Neil, Ellis, Isa, McDonnell, Partington

Interchanges: Mago, Havard, Shorrocks, Nicholson

Referee: Tom Grant