Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Cornwall captain Jamie Prisk scored in the second half

A difficult second half saw Cornwall RLFC lose a sixth straight game as they lost 52-16 at Hunslet in League One.

Having gone 12-0 down in the opening 15 minutes Liam Whitton and Harry Aaronson scored for the Choughs either side of a Jordan Paga try to narrow the gap to 18-12 after 35 minutes.

But the Yorkshire side scored three tries to pull away before Jamie Prisk pulled a try back with 13 minutes left.

Hunslet went on to score three tries in the final 15 minutes to seal victory.

The loss means Cornwall are still third-from-bottom of League One in their debut season - London Skolars and West Wales Raiders are also winless after six matches but have a worse points difference.

Cornwall host West Wales in Penryn on Sunday in what they will hope is their best chance so far to get a maiden victory as a professional side.