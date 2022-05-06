Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Tomkins joined Catalans in 2019 and helped them to the Grand Final last year

England captain Sam Tomkins has signed a one-year contract extension with Perpignan-based Catalans Dragons.

The 33-year-old full-back signed from Wigan in 2019 and helped the Dragons to their maiden Super League Grand Final appearance in 2021.

Two-time Man of Steel Tomkins has 228 tries in 349 career games, has won three Super League titles and two Challenge Cups.

"I am really happy to have signed a new contract," Tomkins said.

"We are a club on an upward trajectory and it's great to be a part of it. This is home now for me and my family so it was a very easy decision to extend my stay with the club."

Tomkins has been an integral figure for the Dragons since moving to the south of France, being named captain by former England boss Steve McNamara, and his displays were rewarded with last season's Man of Steel prize.

"Sam has been outstanding for us since his arrival," McNamara added. "His performances and leadership on the field and integration within our whole organisation off the field have made him a firm favourite."