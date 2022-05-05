Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kane Linnett made his debut for Hull KR in their cross-city derby against Hull FC in February 2019

Hull KR have activated a one-year extension to Kane Linnett's contract, keeping him with the club until the end of the 2023 season.

The 33-year-old joined the Robins in 2019 and earned himself a place in last season's Super League Dream Team.

"I've really enjoyed my time here and my family have enjoyed their time here too," the second rower said.

"Hopefully with me signing on for another year, a few of the other boys who are off-contract will follow."

The Scotland international hopes to return from a bicep injury for Rovers' Challenge Cup semi-final against Huddersfield at Elland Road on Saturday.