Kallum Watkins has played three games since his return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury which ended his 2021 campaign

Former England international Kallum Watkins has signed a new deal at Salford Red Devils which will expire at the end of the 2023 season.

The 31-year-old returned to Super League with hometown club Salford during the 2020 season and has since scored four tries in 20 games.

Watkins, a league and Challenge Cup winner with Leeds, made his return from a serious knee injury last month.

"I'm really pleased to extend my stay here at Salford," Watkins said.

"The club are heading in a great direction with the playing group and coaching staff we've got here and I'm excited to continue working with everyone."

Born locally, Watkins came to Salford after an injury-hit spell in the National Rugby League with Gold Coast, and returned to England after his father became ill.

He scored a try in the Red Devils' Challenge Cup semi-final win over Warrington, and played in the final against former club Leeds, where he played 259 games.

For the majority of his time at Leeds, Watkins was regarded as one of the world's best centres, and played in the 2017 World Cup final among his 25 England appearances.