Albert Vete and Matty English will miss the semi between Hull KR and Huddersfield on Saturday

Betfred Challenge Cup semi-finals Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Date: Saturday, 7 May Kick-off: SF1: 14:30 BST, SF2: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One (SF1), BBC Two (SF2), BBC radio and on BBC Sport

Hull KR prop Albert Vete and Huddersfield front-rower Matty English will both miss Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final because of suspension.

Vete, 29, received a Grade B high tackle charge following Friday's defeat by Leeds, and misses two games.

English, 24, received a one-game ban for a Grade B dangerous contact offence in Thursday's narrow win at Wakefield.

Giants are already without half-back Jack Cogger, after he received an extended ban following an appeal.

Cogger had his suspension increased from two to three games for a "frivolous" attempt to overturn the sanction.

No St Helens or Wigan players have been brought up following this week's disciplinary review.

Away from the Challenge Cup last four, Leeds prop Matt Prior and back-rower Morgan Gannon have been banned for two games each, for tripping and picking up an injured player off the floor respectively.

Wakefield half-back Jacob Miller has been suspended for one game for tripping, while Salford's Kallum Watkins has been given a one-match ban for dangerous contact in their defeat by Wigan.