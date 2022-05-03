Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Charnley has scored eight tires in nine Super League games this season

Warrington Wolves winger Josh Charnley has said he was "shocked" to be sent a death threat on social media.

Warrington gave the man a long-term ban, saying they "strongly condemned" the message.

Charnley recently met with the person who sent him the message, as part of the Rugby Football League's 'Tackle It' campaign, and accepted their apology.

"You could see he was shaking, he felt embarrassed about it," Charnley told BBC Breakfast.

"He wouldn't have said that to me in that room, no chance. If you can meet them then you can get your point across and hopefully they'll take that on the chin."

The 30-year-old added: "I don't know why I was targeted. It wasn't nice to see and I don't want to be getting comments like that and my family thinking I'm in danger.

"It shocked me at first. We don't go out there every week to get beat."

The message, along with another from a woman who also received a "long-term" ban from the club, were sent during Warrington's defeat by Hull KR last month.

Charnley's wife Zoe said she found the message "worrying".

"Sometimes I think fans forget that they are human and they've got lives as well. They don't see what we see at home," she said.

"I feel like it's always been there but it's a lot easier for people to put it out there because of social media.

"It makes you worried because you don't now these people, we've never met this person, we don't know if he's going to do anything about these threats. It's not nice for Josh's parents."