Zak Hardaker only returned to Leeds this week, after his release by Wigan

Zak Hardaker will not make his Leeds return in Friday's Super League visit of Hull KR, after suffering a suspected seizure and being taken to hospital.

The England international was walking with his young son on Tuesday when he collapsed, and was taken to Pinderfields Hospital, in Wakefield, for tests before being discharged home.

Hardaker, 30, re-joined the Rhinos this week after being released by Wigan.

"Our only concern is Zak's health," chief executive Gary Hetherington said. external-link

"We will provide him and his family with whatever support is required.

"The Rhinos medical staff are overseeing things and will be arranging a series of medical tests which will then give a clearer prognosis for his recovery."