Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Darnell McIntosh (left) and Connor Wynne both ran in hat-tricks in the nine-try triumph over Toulouse

Betfred Super League Hull FC (26) 48 Tries: McIntosh 3, Wynne 3, Lovadua, Balmforth, Evans Goals: Connor 6 Toulouse (6) 12 Tries: Vaivai, Marion Goals: Marion 2

Hull FC made it three consecutive wins since losing the Humberside derby over Easter as they ran in nine tries to hammer bottom club Toulouse.

Winger Darnell McIntosh, who went past 100 Super League tries, and centre Connor Wynne both claimed hat-tricks, while Jake Connor kicked six goals.

Joe Lovodua, Denive Balmforth and Kane Evans got their other three tries.

Junior Vaivai and Anthony Marion, who also kicked two goals, accounted for the Toulouse points.

The Black and Whites climb to fourth in Super League after delivering a 10th defeat in 11 games for Super League's French newcomers - and their heaviest to date.

Toulouse actually scored first, when Vaivai collected Marion's delicate kick-through to touch down but Hull did not take long to respond, when McIntosh finished spectacularly in the right corner.

The hosts then scored two more quick tries, when man of the match Wynne went on the outside to race over on the left edge, before makeshift half-back Lovodua broke through the middle on the next set to score under the posts.

McIntosh and Wynne added a second each on either flank to give Hull a commanding 26-6 half-time lead before Toulouse began the second half with a try for Marion, who barged his way through from close range before adding the extras.

But young hooker Balmforth came off the bench to take Lovodua's offload for a debut try, Wynne and McIntosh both completed their hat-tricks and Evans also grabbed his first try for the club to round off the scoring after an unselfish pass on the line from Lovodua.

Toulouse now have 16 days to lick their wounds before their next game at home to Wakefield, while Hull's next test is a much tougher one, two nights earlier, at reigning champions St Helens.

Hull FC: Connor; Shaul, Wynne, Tuimavave, McIntosh; Johnstone, Lovodua; Sao, Houghton, Evans, Ma'u, Lane, Fash.

Interchanges: Balmforth, Brown, Satae, Taylor.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott; Russell, Vaivai, Jussaume, Marcon; Marion, Cunningham; Navarrete, White, Puech, Stefani, Dixon, Bretherton.

Interchanges: Pelissier, Sangare, Springer, Hansen.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (RFL)