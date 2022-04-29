Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bevan French scored his third try of the season when Wigan beat Warrington

Betfred Super League Warrington (10) 22 Tries: Dean, Ashton, Walker, Mata'utia Goals: Thewlis, Mata'utia, Dean, Wigan (24) 40 Tries: Thornley 2, French, Farrell, Marshall 2, Havard Goals: Smith 6

Wigan Warriors stormed to a derby victory against Warrington to move level on points with leaders St Helens.

Iain Thornley crossed over for Wigan either side of Riley Dean's opener for the hosts, but Bevan French responded.

Matty Ashton dived at the corner as the Wire hit back, but Liam Farrell went over just before the break.

Liam Marshall scored twice in two minutes for Wigan and Ethan Havard added to their tally before Danny Walker and Peter Mata'utia replied.

The win is Wigan's first at the Halliwell Jones Stadium since their narrow Challenge Cup quarter-final win in 2017 and moved them level with leaders St Helens, who beat Salford and top the table courtesy of their superior points difference.

Warrington, on the other hand, were defeated for the sixth time in Super League this season and sit seventh.

Thornley has missed much of the season due to injury after returning to the Cherry and Whites, but scored twice inside the opening quarter-of-an-hour with both coming on the right wing.

French scored his third try of the season thanks to a fabulous last-ditch offload from Jai Field following the end of another drive down the right from the visitors.

In an entertaining first half, Ashton's acrobatic response for Warrington was matched by Farrell dancing his way through a crowded Wire back line to further extend their lead at the hooter.

Marshall's quickfire try for Wigan after the break came after a Warrington defensive mix-up from Josh Thewlis who failed to pick up French's grubber-kick.

Warrington's task was made harder when, with a 24-point deficit to Wigan, they had Daryl Clark sent to the bin for holding down.

And Wigan made their advantage count when French ran unopposed to the halfway after collecting possession inside his own in-goal area and sent Havard away.

Warrington: Thewlis, Charnley, Mata'utia, King, Ashton, Dean, Williams, Mulhern, D Clark, Cooper, Currie, Holmes, Magoulias.

Interchanges: Philbin, J Clark, Bullock, Walker.

Sin bin: D Clark (53).

Wigan: Field, French, Thornley, Bibby, Marshall, Cust, Smith, Singleton, O'Neil, Ellis, Farrell, Bateman, Smithies.

Interchanges: Mago, Havard, Byrne, Halsall.

Referee: R. Hicks.