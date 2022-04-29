Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Welsby scored the second of St Helens' two first-half tries but was also twice sin-binned

Betfred Super League St Helens (10) 14 Tries: Davies, Welsby Goals: Makinson 3 Salford (6) 10 Tries: Escare, Costello Goals: Atkin

St Helens maintained their unbeaten home record as they withstood late pressure to see off spirited Salford.

But the Super League leaders' win may have come at a cost after losing key half-back Jonny Lomax with an injury.

After trailing to Morgan Escare's try, Saints led 10-6 after first-half replies via Ben Davies and Jack Welsby.

But, after Saints old boy Matty Costello crossed to tie it up at 10-10, it needed two late Tommy Makinson penalties to stretch Saints clear.

They ended the game down to 12 men after the second of two sin-binnings for Welsby in the final minute.

The match featured four yellow cards overall, as Welsby's team-mate Mark Percival and Salford hooker Amir Bourouh also went to the bin.

On a night when the top three all won, Saints stay top, level on points with Wigan and two clear of third-placed Catalans Dragons.

More to follow.

St Helens: Hopoate; Makinson, Davies, Percival, Simm; Welsby, Lomax; Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Royle, Batchelor, Knowles.

Interchanges: Mata'utia, Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Pa'asi.

Sin-bin: Welsby (5, 79), Percival (63).

Salford: Escare; Sio, Cross, Costello, Williams; Croft, Atkin; Johnson, Bourouh, Ormondroyd, Addy, Watkins, Lannon.

Interchanges: Akauola, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Gerrard.

Sin-bin: Bourouh (63).

Referee: Chris Kendall (RFL)