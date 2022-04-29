Super League: Catalans Dragons 44-12 Castleford Tigers - Les Dracs run in eight tries in Perpignan
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Catalans (22) 44
|Tries: Laguerre 3, Bousquet, Pearce, May, Mourgue, Whitley Goals: Mourgue 5, Laguerre
|Castleford (6) 12
|Tries: O'Brien, Qareqare Goals: O'Brien 2
Catalans Dragons secured their third Super League win in four matches as they ran in eight tries to see off Castleford Tigers in Perpignan.
Centre Mathieu Laguerre led the way with a hat-trick for the hosts.
But Julian Bousquet, Mitchell Pearce, Tyrone May, Arthur Mourgue and Matt Whitley all crossed the whitewash too.
All Lee Radford's Cas had to offer in response was a try in each half for Gareth O'Brien and young winger Jason Qareqare, for the second week running.
More to follow.
Catalans: Mourgue; Davies, Romano, Laguerre, Yaha; Pearce, May; Bousquet, McIlorum, Napa, Jullien, Whitley, Garcia.
Interchanges: Seguier, Goudemand, Dezaria, Kasiano.
Castleford: Clare; Olpherts, Mamo, Fonua, Qaraqare; O'Brien, Trueman; Watts, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Lawler, Westerman.
Interchanges: Milner, Massey, Smith, Martin.
Referee: Liam Moore (RFL).