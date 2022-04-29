Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Arthur Mourgue's try and five goals earned him an individual 14-point haul

Betfred Super League Catalans (22) 44 Tries: Laguerre 3, Bousquet, Pearce, May, Mourgue, Whitley Goals: Mourgue 5, Laguerre Castleford (6) 12 Tries: O'Brien, Qareqare Goals: O'Brien 2

Catalans Dragons secured their third Super League win in four matches as they ran in eight tries to see off Castleford Tigers in Perpignan.

Centre Mathieu Laguerre led the way with a hat-trick for the hosts.

But Julian Bousquet, Mitchell Pearce, Tyrone May, Arthur Mourgue and Matt Whitley all crossed the whitewash too.

All Lee Radford's Cas had to offer in response was a try in each half for Gareth O'Brien and young winger Jason Qareqare, for the second week running.

More to follow.

Catalans: Mourgue; Davies, Romano, Laguerre, Yaha; Pearce, May; Bousquet, McIlorum, Napa, Jullien, Whitley, Garcia.

Interchanges: Seguier, Goudemand, Dezaria, Kasiano.

Castleford: Clare; Olpherts, Mamo, Fonua, Qaraqare; O'Brien, Trueman; Watts, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Lawler, Westerman.

Interchanges: Milner, Massey, Smith, Martin.

Referee: Liam Moore (RFL).